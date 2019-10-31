(Bloomberg) -- PG&E Corp. has restored power to about 328,255 customers since a blackout that began on Oct. 29, according to a company statement.

Less than 37,000 customers that were affected by the deliberate shutoffs remain in the dark, the company said. The utility found 143 incidents of damages and hazards.

