PG&E Says It May Conduct Rotating Power Outages Saturday Night

(Bloomberg) -- PG&E said it may conduct rotating power outages Saturday between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. as a heat wave strains California’s electrical grid.

The company said in a statement that the California Independent System Operator would make a final decision later in the day.

PG&E urged customers to conserve power through next Wednesday.

CAISO directed the company on Friday night to cut power to about 220,000 customers, PG&E said. As many as 2 million people in California in were plunged into darkness in the state’s first rolling blackouts since the 2001 energy crisis.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.