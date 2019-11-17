PG&E Says It May Cut Power to 180,000 in Northern California

(Bloomberg) -- PG&E Corp. is warning that it may cut power to about 180,000 customers in Northern California starting on Wednesday due to a forecast of dry, windy weather.

The utility said customers in the North Bay and the foothills of the Sierra Nevada could be impacted by the orchestrated blackouts designed to prevent power lines from sparking wildfires. PG&E provoked widespread outrage last month after conducting a series of mass blackouts that left some customers in the dark for days.

