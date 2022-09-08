(Bloomberg) -- A PG&E Corp. power line in the Sierra Nevada foothills experienced a fault near the start of the Mosquito Fire burning in the area, a company executive said in an interview.

The US Forest Service placed caution tape around a PG&E pole near the blaze, which started Sept. 6 and has scorched 6,800 acres, according to a report the company filed Thursday with state regulators. The line on the pole tripped offline near the fire’s reported start time, Executive Vice President Sumeet Singh said in an interview. A preliminary inspection after the fire started found the line still suspended from its steel pole, with no signs of contact with a tree, he said.

“We did detect a fault on the line itself but don’t know what caused that,” Singh said. The company filed the report, he said, out of an abundance of caution.

Power lines falling in wind storms or making contact with trees have often sparked wildfires in California, where years of drought have left forests primed to burn. PG&E filed for bankruptcy protection in 2019 after a string of deadly wildfires blamed on its equipment, emerging from Chapter 11 the following year.

The pole under investigation had been inspected within the last five months and no signs of damage were detected then, said Singh. It was installed about 10 years ago.

Shares of PG&E, the owner of California’s largest utility, pared gains late in the session to close 1.2% higher at $12.89.

