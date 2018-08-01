(Bloomberg) -- PG&E Corp., the San Francisco-based utility facing as much as $17.3 billion in wildfire-related liabilities, fell the most in seven weeks following a report that it hired Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP to explore debt restructuring options.

One option under consideration: breaking up PG&E, with one unit that would file for bankruptcy, according to a report by Reuters, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter.

The report comes as PG&E contends with the overhang of potentially footing the bill for a series of wildfires in Northern California last year. While the state is evaluating whether to change liability policies, a proposal from the governor wouldn’t address costs for the 2017 blazes. The state’s biggest utility has said that won’t go far enough.

“PG&E is threatening bankruptcy as something they may ultimately take to force the politicians to come up with a solution,” Kit Konolige, a New York-based Bloomberg Intelligence analyst, said in an interview Wednesday. “This is part of PG&E’s public moves to make it clear that this is a dramatic problem for the company that needs a solution right away.”

PG&E slumped as much as 3.9 percent, the most intraday since June 11. It was down 1.9 percent to $42.27 at 11:34 a.m. in New York. Trading was more than triple the 20-day average.

‘Good Faith’

The company may get significant challenges to a voluntary bankruptcy filing, and will need to “show a good faith restructuring purpose,” Thomas Claps, a New York-based analyst at Susquehanna Financial Group, wrote in a research note Wednesday.

“In the past, courts have dismissed a company’s bankruptcy petition because ‘the mere possibility of a future need to file, without more, does not establish that a petition was filed in good faith,’” Claps said.

Damage from the swarm of Northern California fires in 2017 has forced PG&E to confront its most significant challenge since filing for bankruptcy in 2001, incurring $9 billion in debt from buying power for more than it could charge customers. Investigators found that PG&E equipment ignited 16 of last year’s fires, and investors are still waiting for a report from the California Department of Forestry & Fire Protection on the company’s role in the Tubbs blaze -- the deadliest of them.

The utility is seeking permanent reforms to the so-called inverse-condemnation provision, which holds utilities strictly liable for fire damages regardless of negligence. California Governor Jerry Brown last week proposed changing that provision: a court would be tasked with considering whether a utility acted “reasonably” when deciding whether a utility should end up on the hook for fire damages. Brown and legislative leaders have formed a committee that’s considering possible changes the utility wildfire liability regulations.

On a call with analysts last week, PG&E Chief Executive Officer Geisha Williams called Brown’s proposal “insufficient.” PG&E already has taken a fire-related $2.5 billion pretax quarterly charge.

“Without reform, the current situation is not financially sustainable over the long term,” PG&E said in an emailed statement Wednesday. “Our focus continues to be on communicating the urgent need to find policy solutions that protect victims, protect customers and protect the state’s climate and clean energy goals by keeping the state’s utilities financially viable.”

