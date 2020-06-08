(Bloomberg) -- PG&E Corp. said it plans to sell its iconic downtown San Francisco headquarters and relocate to Oakland, a move aimed at lowering costs after the California power giant exits bankruptcy.

PG&E, which has called San Francisco its home since the utility’s founding in 1905, will move in phases starting in 2022, the company said in a statement Monday. It expects to return the net gain from its headquarters sale to customers.

“Our new Oakland headquarters will be significantly more cost-effective, is better suited to the needs of our business, and is a critical part of fulfilling our commitment to operate in a fiscally responsible way that will enable us to achieve our operational and safety goals,” Bill Smith, PG&E’s interim chief executive officer, said in the statement.

The utility owns a 1.7 million-square-foot (158,000-square-meter) headquarters complex that sits in the South of Market neighborhood, an area popular with San Francisco’s technology companies. One broker estimate last year implied the offices could fetch more than $1 billion in a sale.

The Beaux Arts building at the corner of Market and Beale streets was constructed from 1923 through 1925, according to its registration form for the National Register of Historic Places.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.