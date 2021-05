(Bloomberg) -- PG&E Corp. has reached a deal to sell its San Francisco headquarters to Hines Atlas for $800 million.

The utility giant plans to move into its new headquarters in Oakland next year, according to a statement Monday.

The move to sell the complex, which includes 77 Beale Street and 245 Market Street, is part of PG&E’s push to cut costs after it emerged from bankruptcy last year.

