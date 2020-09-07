(Bloomberg) --

PG&E Corp. warned it may cut off power to 103,000 of its customers in California on Monday evening as strong, dry winds threaten the disaster-weary state.

PG&E said Sunday that it would shut down power lines in the San Francisco Bay Area and the Sierra Nevada foothills to keep them from tangling with tree limbs and sparking fires if offshore winds expected to arrive Monday night pose a threat. Years of deadly fires started by PG&E’s wires in wind storms forced California’s largest utility to file for bankruptcy protection last year. The company emerged in July after agreeing to pay $25.5 billion to settle wildfire lawsuits.

PG&E’s warning came after California narrowly escaped rotating blackouts Sunday, as a holiday weekend heat wave sent temperatures soaring past 100 degrees (38 degrees Celsius). Blazes raging across the state wreaked havoc on the electric grid, taking down power plants and transmission lines and cutting power to 70,000 homes and businesses.

And it capped a difficult summer for the Golden State, which suffered one of the nation’s worst coronavirus outbreaks despite keeping many businesses closed. Days after an August hot spell triggered the first rotating outages since the energy crisis of 2001, lightning strikes across the state ignited fires that forced more than 100,000 people to evacuate.

September and October typically mark the peak of California’s fire season, when plants have been sapped of moisture by the state’s dry summer. Rains most often return in October or November.

