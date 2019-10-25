(Bloomberg) -- PG&E Corp. warned it may shut off power again on Saturday to 2.5 million people as violent winds batter the state -- in what will be California’s largest blackout ever.

The outages will impact 850,000 homes and businesses in Northern California, including in the San Francisco Bay Area. With wind gusts up to 80 miles (130 kilometers) per hour forecast through Monday, large swaths of the region could be without power for days.

It will be the third time this month that the bankrupt utility has resorted to massive blackouts to prevent its power lines from sparking fires in high winds. Two consecutive years of deadly blazes blamed on the company’s equipment saddled PG&E with $30 billion in liabilities and drove it into Chapter 11. California’s other major utilities -- Edison International’s Southern California Edison and Sempra Energy’s San Diego Gas & Electric -- have conducted smaller outages of their own.

The blackouts have angered customers and politicians, and wildfires continue to break out. A blaze that has scorched a broad stretch of Sonoma County began just minutes after a PG&E transmission line in the area malfunctioned late Wednesday. While the company had shut down distribution lines to homes and businesses in the area before the flames began, the transmission line was still energized.

Firefighters have not determined the cause of the blaze.

This winds arrive at a precarious moment. California receives almost no rain during its summer, and a five-year drought earlier this decade killed millions of trees that can now easily ignite. And recent winds have dried out grasses and shrubs even further.

The first set of outages this month, beginning on Oct. 9, cut power to an unprecedented 2.3 million people across the state.

