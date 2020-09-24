(Bloomberg) -- PG&E Corp. warned that it may have to cut power to parts of Northern California this weekend to prevent its equipment from sparking wildfires during windy conditions.

The California utility said it sees an increased likelihood of power shutoffs in areas north of Sacramento and the Sierra Nevada foothills as dry winds are forecast to pick up on Saturday, according to website posting.

Earlier this month, PG&E cut power to about 172,000 homes and businesses as high winds raked California. Utilities across the U.S. West are increasingly cutting power ahead of wind storms to reduce the chances of their live wires igniting catastrophic blazes.

The National Weather Service has issued a fire weather watch for Saturday through Monday for portions of northern California, where wind gusts up to 30 miles (48 kilometers) per hour or higher are expected. The state is currently battling 26 wildfires that have charred 3.1 million acres so far this year, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

