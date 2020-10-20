(Bloomberg) -- PG&E Corp.’s field inspections of its equipment and surrounding vegetation for wildfire risks are falling well short of required vigilance, a federal judge in San Francisco said.

U.S. District Judge William Alsup said in a court filing Tuesday that the monitor he appointed to oversee PG&E’s compliance with its wildfire safety management has uncovered numerous shortcomings due to human error and a failure to escalate problems.

The failures are “the same problems that offender PG&E has long had,” Alsup wrote.

