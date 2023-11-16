(Bloomberg) -- PG&E Corp. — the biggest utility in the most populous state — won permission for a rate-raise that will result in a nearly 13% increase in customer bills next year as it seeks to bury power lines and reduce the risk of devastating wildfires.

The California Public Utilities Commission on Thursday approved the hike. Residents in the company’s Northern California territory will on average see a $32.62 increase in their combined monthly bill. PG&E had initially requested a boost of $38.73, or an almost 18% hike.

The increases come at a time when California consumers already pay some of the highest electricity rates in the nation. The average monthly bill for PG&E residential customers has jumped 92% over the past decade, according to a recent report by the California Public Advocate Office. Meanwhile, PG&E was driven into bankruptcy in 2019 after several devastating, wind-driven fires were blamed on the company’s equipment, including the 2018 Camp Fire, which leveled the town of Paradise and killed 85 people.

Commissioners said ahead of their vote that they were aware of the need to balance customer affordability with the expenses needed to upgrade PG&E’s aging grid that faces growing climate threats and also needs to accommodate more electric cars and buildings.

“We know we are facing an affordability crisis, and yet we also know that the grid and the pipelines that serve these same families need upgrades, repairs and reinvention to meet growing demand and adapt to a changing climate,” said Commissioner John Reynolds.

Burying Power Lines

PG&E managed to convince the commission to increase its spending after lobbying by Chief Executive Officer Patti Poppe and other executives.

The utility had proposed investing $5.9 billion over four years to bury 2,000 miles (3,219 kilometers) of line. Earlier proposals from the commission allowed for less than half that amount. However, the final decision lets PG&E underground 1,230 miles and place protective covering on another 778 miles at a cost of $4.7 billion.

“We appreciate the Commission for recognizing the important safety and reliability investments we are making on behalf of our customers, including undergrounding powerlines to permanently reduce wildfire risk,” Poppe said in a statement after the vote Thursday.

Policymakers, environmental and consumer groups have warned the state’s rising electric rates risks undermining California’s effort to electrify cars, appliances and buildings to combat climate change.

With Thursday’s decision, PG&E will be allowed to collect $13.5 billion in total from customers in 2023, an 11% increase compared with $12.2 billion in 2022. PG&E also can boost rates by 5.3% in 2024, 2.5% in 2025 and 1.4% in 2026 for an overall total revenue increase of $221 million from 2023 to 2026. PG&E said the new rates will go into effect on January 1, 2024.

PG&E has been working to restore its reputation and financial health since the 2019 bankruptcy.

Executives said during the company’s third-quarter earnings call that an adverse rate decision could jeopardize its efforts to restore its credit metrics to investment grade. PG&E also said it will announce the timing of the restoration of its dividend after the decision on its rate case.

