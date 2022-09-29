(Bloomberg) -- The PGA Tour fired back against LIV Golf in a court battle between the tournament organizers, claiming the Saudi Arabia-backed upstart is competing unfairly by luring players with millions of dollars to defect from their contracts.

LIV has “reportedly” committed to paying $100 million to $200 million and offered exorbitant upfront fees to draw popular golfers to its tournaments, according to a countersuit the PGA Tour filed late Wednesday.

The PGA Tour was responding to an antitrust complaint filed almost two months ago by 11 golfers calling it an “entrenched monopolist.”

“LIV’s orchestrated efforts to induce tour members to breach their contracts and prevent them from entering into any future contract with the tour are part of a deliberate effort to harm the tour,” the PGA Tour said.

Eight of the players who filed the original suit against the PGA Tour, including Phil Mickelson, Hudson Swafford and Talor Gooch, have since backed out of the fight. LIV, which initially wasn’t involved, is now leading the case against the PGA Tour.

LIV and the remaining players’ allegations are “baseless and entirely without legal merit,” the PGA Tour said in Wednesday’s filing. It is LIV that is competing dishonestly, the PGA Tour said.

A LIV spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

A request by Gooch, Swafford and Matt Jones to lift their PGA Tour suspensions so they could participate in the FedEx Cup playoffs was rejected by a California federal judge in August. The judge concluded that their assertions about LIV’s superior business model undercut their claims of injury. But she said the antitrust issues at the heart of the case can’t be decided without more evidence and arguments.

A trial in the case is scheduled for January 2024.

The case is Mickelson v. PGA Tour Inc., 22-cv-0448, US, District Court, Northern District of California (San Jose).

