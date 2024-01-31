(Bloomberg) -- The PGA Tour has an approved an investment of as much as $3 billion by Strategic Sports Group in a new commercial entity, while talks for an injection by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund remain ongoing.

The transaction between the PGA Tour and SSG, led by John Henry’s Fenway Sports Group, which owns the Boston Red Sox and Liverpool FC, will feature an initial investment of $1.5 billion, according to a statement Wednesday that confirmed an earlier Bloomberg News report.

A further $1.5 billion may be injected by SSG’s consortium of investors, according to a person familiar with the matter, adding that any additional capital could be put toward the PGA Tour’s digital strategy and improving its broadcasts. It could also go to the league’s efforts to expand internationally and other existing business initiatives.

“Partnering with SSG – a group with extensive experience and investment across sports, media and entertainment will enhance our organization’s ability to make the sport more rewarding for players, tournaments, fans and partners,” PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said in the statement.

The transaction values the new entity at about $12 billion, another person familiar said. The deal doesn’t currently include Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, though the sovereign wealth fund is in ongoing talks to make an investment in the future.

“SSG has consented to an investment by PIF, subject to any necessary regulatory review and approvals,” according to the statement.

Almost 200 PGA Tour members will also have the opportunity to become equity holders in the new company, PGA Tour Enterprises. Monahan, Fenway’s Henry and Sam Kennedy, and golfers Tiger Woods and Sam Malnati briefed players on the deal, a person familiar said. Bloomberg previously reported on the details of the investment.

Other parties in the Fenway-led consortium include New York Mets owner Steve Cohen’s family office Cohen Private Ventures, Avenue Sports Fund, led by Marc Lasry, Milwaukee Brewers owner Mark Attanasio, Arthur Blank, Wyc Grousbeck, Tom Werner and Otro Capital’s Alec Scheiner.

Sign up for the Bloomberg Business of Sports newsletter

The deal for the new commercial entity has faced numerous delays and controversies, ranging from over how much control PGA Tour players would have within the new league, broadcast and sponsorship contracts and the role of PIF.

The upstart LIV, which launched in 2022, made a splash by hiring star golfers like Phil Mickelson for contracts worth hundreds of millions of dollars. The PGA Tour and LIV were soon embroiled in expensive court battles over antitrust violations and player contracts.

In June, the PGA Tour then shocked the golfing world by striking a deal with PIF and Europe’s professional league, the DP World Tour.

Talks over the tie-up has been slowed by negotiations and criticism from US politicians worried about the takeover of an iconic sports institution. The inclusion of US investors could help address those concerns. PGA Tour representatives said any investment from PIF into PGA Tour Enterprises would be a minority investment.

Meanwhile, LIV has continued to entice high-profile golfers, including Ryder Cup teammates Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton.

(Updates with additional details throughout.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.