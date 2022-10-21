(Bloomberg) -- PGA Tour Inc. asked a federal judge to order the head of Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund to testify in the golf tournament’s legal fight with LIV Golf, a newly launched rival backed by the kingdom.

PGA late Thursday filed documents under seal in New York naming the $620 billion Public Investment Fund and its governor, Yasir Al-Rumayyan, as defendants.

According to a person familiar with the matter, the filing seeks an order compelling PIF and Al-Rumayyan to testify and produce evidence in a California suit accusing LIV of unfairly competing by offering players millions of dollars to break their PGA contracts.

PIF didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment sent through its website. The court filing was reported earlier by ESPN.

The request adds another layer of litigation to an acrimonious battle between PGA and LIV. The upstart tour backed by PIF and led by Greg Norman has poached some of the sport’s biggest players, including Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson, with huge paychecks and unconventional tournament structures.

Mickelson and 10 other players filed an antitrust suit against PGA in August, calling the tour an “entrenched monopolist” and saying its suspension of players who left for LIV “serves no purpose other than to cause harm to players and foreclose the entry of the first meaningful competitive threat the Tour has faced in decades.”

LIV joined the suit later that month, and is now leading the fight as most of the players who filed the original case, including Mickelson, have backed out.

The PGA filed a countersuit last month, seeking lost profits and damages for harm caused to its brand and reputation by LIV’s alleged interference with PGA player contracts.

Elliot Peters, a lawyer representing the PGA Tour, didn’t immediately respond to messages seeking comment on the filings.

The case is Mickelson v. PGA Tour Inc., 22-cv-0448, US, District Court, Northern District of California (San Jose).

