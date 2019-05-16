(Bloomberg) -- Tiger’s comeback isn’t translating into higher ticket prices for golf’s second major tournament.

Despite Tiger Woods’ historic win at last month’s Masters -- a victory that boosted TV viewership, equipment sales and even some golf stocks -- the market is soft for tickets to the PGA Championship at Bethpage State Park’s Black Course in Farmingdale, New York.

The average resale price for single-day tickets over the four-day tournament, which starts Thursday, is $103, according to the marketplace TicketIQ. That’s the cheapest in the past four years, including two events that Woods didn’t enter. Only two PGA Championships in the past eight years have been lower.

The low prices stem from a variety of factors, according to TicketIQ founder Jesse Lawrence. For starters, the event used to be held in August, but was shifted to May this year. Cooler weather might be keeping people away, especially families.

Though Bethpage State Park is only about 30 miles from midtown Manhattan, Lawrence said complicated travel logistics may deter some fans from the country’s largest city. Lawrence also added that last year’s U.S. Open, another of golf’s four major tournaments, was in the same area, suggesting less demand this time.

The event isn’t sold out. There are still $110 passes available for Thursday and Friday. CBS and TNT are televising the event.

