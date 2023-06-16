(Bloomberg) -- The PGA Tour may not need to worry about its much-maligned merger with LIV Golf turning off its core audience.

The rival leagues announced their unexpected tie-up on June 6, and this month the PGA’s standing with US sports fans has improved, according to daily polling by Morning Consult Brand Intelligence through Thursday. Among that cohort, 52% had a favorable view of the PGA, a jump from 46% in May and the highest rating since the researcher began asking questions about the brand in August.

If these results hold, it may bode well for the PGA because much of the reaction to the deal has been negative. Critics have pointed to LIV being backed by the investment arm of Saudi Arabia’s royal family and that country’s history of human rights abuses.

The upstart league, which began play last year, lured away players with lavish contracts. The rivals also got in a legal dispute.

But now the PGA, which is holding the US Open through this weekend in Los Angeles, and LIV are negotiating a deal that is expected to include the Saudis investing billions in the merged venture. That’s likely to win over fans of the sport. Even outspoken critics of LIV, such as star player Rory McIlroy, have said the combination and cash infusion would help the PGA grow.

The perception of LIV has also improved among sports fans this month, with 23% saying they have a favorable view — up from 17% in May. Across all respondents, including people who didn’t identify as sports fans, the ratings for LIV and the PGA were little changed.

There are bound to be more negative headlines about the merger, though. Ron Wyden, a Democratic senator and chairman of the chamber’s finance committee, has opened an investigation. The US Department of Justice is also going to review the deal for antitrust concerns, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Meanwhile, respondents who identified as Democrats or Republicans appeared to greet the news differently. Republicans lost confidence in the PGA Tour, with their favorability falling to 33% this month from 38% in May, according to Morning Consult. Democrats boosted their faith in the organization 5 percentage points to 38%.

