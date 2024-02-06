(Bloomberg) -- PGIM Real Estate Asia is ramping up its private wealth business as it looks to tap a new source of capital from a growing pool of high net-worth individuals and family offices in the region.

The real estate manager, which traditionally focuses on institutional investors, is “actively in discussion” with several private banks as intermediaries, its Asia-Pacific head Benett Theseira said in an interview. The business works closely with its affiliate PGIM Investments for access to private wealth.

“It’s good to have a diversification of capital by geography, by investor type because different market cycles impact investors differently,” Singapore-based Theseira said in an interview from Hong Kong. “We’re starting to ramp up.”

PGIM Real Estate manages more than $8 billion in Asia, out of $210 billion globally. It’s part of PGIM, the $1.27 trillion investment management business of Prudential Financial Inc.

Global investment managers are intensifying their focus on private wealth as personal fortunes mature and institutional funding dries up. Last month, Blackstone Inc. raised $1.3 billion for its first private equity fund for rich individuals. KKR & Co. is also working with firms known for serving individuals to raise money for some of its newest infrastructure investments.

So far, most of PGIM’s private wealth clients in Asia are coming from Hong Kong and Singapore, said Theseira. While investors are traditionally heavily allocated in public markets, they are now seeing the benefits that low-volatility private investments can offer throughout financial cycles, he said.

In 2022, PGIM Real Estate made its Asia core fund available through the Bank of Singapore — the private banking arm of Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. It is also making its global data center strategy available to high net-worth investors in partnership with a global private bank in Asia.

With the US Federal Reserve reaching the tail end of its hiking cycle, business activity is likely to pick up after years of slower capital deployment due to factors including high interest rates and the pandemic, said Theseira. PGIM Real Estate typically aims to do $2 billion worth of transactions a year in Asia.

It likes Australia for both equity and debt strategies, with market valuations having adjusted to an “attractive” level, he said. Demographic trends such as strong immigration and a wave of well-to-do aging baby boomers are also set to support demand in areas such as logistics and senior accommodation.

Across the region, PGIM sees opportunities in the so-called living sector. It recently completed five rental housing deals, including converting two hotels in Hong Kong to studio apartments and a co-living facility. It also entered a joint venture to acquire a 19-floor apartment building in Shanghai, with rental housing being the market PGIM is most comfortable with during China’s prolonged property turmoil.

Chinese home sales and prices continue to fall, denting the economy and prompting officials to step up measures to revive the sector. The downturn has also contributed to a stock-market slump that authorities are seeking to arrest.

China is a “hard investment case in the near term,” said Theseira, citing an oversupply of properties and broader market issues. “Investors in general have a lot of concerns for various reasons, whether it’s geopolitical risk or the real estate sector being under a lot of pressure, the economy, the uncertain outlook.”

(Updates with China housing and stock markets in the second-to-last paragraph)

