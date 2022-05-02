(Bloomberg) -- Wide-ranging sanctions on Russian energy exports could soon tip the European economy into a recession, PGIM Chief Executive Officer David Hunt said.

“We’re only one hydrocarbon sanction away from a recession starting,” Hunt said Monday on a panel at the Milken Institute Global Conference in Los Angeles.

A recession also looks likely for the U.S. if the Federal Reserve’s tightening path stays on the current track, he added, but probably not until 2024.

The famed Milken gathering, in its 25th year, brings together everyone from dealmakers to celebrities as it returns to its pre-pandemic spring schedule. Citadel’s Ken Griffin, Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s David Solomon and General Motors Co. CEO Mary Barra, among others, will address the crowds, with academics, sports stars, entrepreneurs and politicians among the thousands set to gather this week.

Apollo’s Rowan Is Preparing for ‘Volatile’ Future (Noon, EST)

Marc Rowan, the co-founder of Apollo Global Management Inc., said that the current market is the “logical conclusion” of 14 years of “money printing,” with the biggest correction likely to occur in growth and technology stocks.

“The world is desperate for safe yield,” Rowan, who is also Apollo’s chief executive officer, said Monday at the Milken Institute Global Conference in Los Angeles, adding that he’s a big fan of senior-secured credit and also likes floating-rate notes.

During a panel, Rowan also said he’s enthusiastic about financial-technology firms, many of which want to focus on fee generation but not on building their balance sheets. That’s where Apollo can come in.

“We’re going to see a revolution in financial services” in the coming decade, he said.

