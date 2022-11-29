(Bloomberg) -- Broadway’s longest running show, “The Phantom of the Opera,” will delay its closing date, the show said on Tuesday.

In September it was announced the show would close in February, shortly after its 35th anniversary. However, due to sales spikes following the news, producers decided to extend the run for eight weeks and instead close the week of April 16, the show announced on Twitter.

Tickets for the remaining shows will go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Ticket sales were no longer offsetting the show’s costs, the New York Times reported in September, citing the show’s producer, Cameron Mackintosh. In the weeks after the news that the show was set to close, ticket sales grossed $1.2 million, $1.5 million, and $1.8 million, compared to $867,997 the week before the announcement, the Times said Tuesday. During the Thanksgiving holiday week the show had its highest-grossing week ever, bringing in $2.2 million.

Sales are apparently getting a boost from those who had seen the show and wanted to catch the music of the night once more before the final curtain call.

