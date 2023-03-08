(Bloomberg) -- The former head of a major generic-drug distributor was sentenced to 2 1/4 years in prison for conspiring to sell opioids to crooked pharmacies to boost profits and his own pay.

“This is a crime that was motivated solely by profit,” US District Judge George Daniels said at Laurence F. Doud III’s sentencing hearing in Manhattan federal court on Wednesday.

Doud, 79, spent 25 years as chief executive officer of Rochester Drug Co-operative. He was found guilty last year in what prosecutors called a “first-of-its-kind” prosecution for selling addictive opioids to pharmacies that were suspected of dispensing them to addicts and street dealers.

Jurors in New York found Doud guilty in February 2022 of orchestrating a scheme at the company to sell large amounts of addictive oxycodone and fentanyl to businesses despite “red flags” that included unusual sales volumes, a high proportion of cash purchases, buyers traveling from out of state to buy from suspected drugstores, and prescriptions from doctors on opioid watch lists.

Read More: CVS, Walmart, Walgreens Reach $13 Billion Opioid Settlement

Doud had asked the judge for a non-prison sentence. Prosecutors said he should get 15 years. He derived $500,000 in bonuses from RDC’s sales of opioids in five years before he was set to retire, according to the government.

‘Monumental Travesty’

He was convicted of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and conspiring to defraud the US government by failing to report suspicious orders to the Drug Enforcement Administration. The jury delivered its unanimous verdict on the second day of deliberations.

At the time of Doud’s conviction, his lawyer, Robert Gottlieb, called the verdict “a monumental travesty of justice.” In court papers Doud’s team argued that cUS Sues AmerisourceBergen Claiming Suspicious Opioid Orders (2)compliance failures at drug distributors have never given rise to criminal charges, but have been handled through civil enforcement by regulators.

Read More: US Sues AmerisourceBergen Claiming Suspicious Opioid Orders

“There is nothing typical about the sentencing in this particular matter and the aspects of the charged conduct for which the jury voted to convict is currently under substantial debate,” Doud’s lawyers said in a court filing.

Doud’s team also said that his advanced age and health problems supported his request to stay out of prison.

‘Shattering Impact’

During the trial, Doud’s lawyers argued he wasn’t responsible for failing to stop illegal opioid sales and that there was no agreement among Doud and his employees to distribute drugs illegally. The company hired outside consultants, including a former DEA agent, to look into RDC’s compliance, they said.

Prosecutors argued that Doud disregarded strict laws making it illegal to sell the drugs without controls preventing them from being diverted to illegal uses, and ignored the red flags.

Read More: Sacklers to Exit From Complex Purdue Bankruptcy With Billions

In court papers, prosecutors said Doud was motivated by “greed and his company’s bottom line” to sell addictive drugs to pharmacies that were diverting them to addicts. Arguing to send him to prison, possibly for the rest of his life, they called him a “white-collar drug dealer” and pointed to the “shattering impact” the scheme had on people suffering from addiction.

William Pietruszewski, RDC’s former chief compliance officer, testified at the trial that Doud knew that many of the drugs being shipped were illegally diverted. Pietruszewski pleaded guilty to his role in the scheme in 2019 and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors.

RDC, which was formed in 1905, was once the sixth-largest pharmaceutical distributor in the US. It agreed to pay $20 million to resolve narcotic conspiracy charges on the same day that Doud surrendered to authorities. The company filed for bankruptcy in March 2020, listing assets of more than $50 million and debt of more than $100 million.

The case is US v. Doud, 19-cr-00285, US District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan).

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.