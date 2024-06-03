(Bloomberg) -- A flurry of deals at the start of the year sparked optimism for a biotech stock resurgence but a swing in sentiment at the direction of interest rates has left the sector hanging on tenterhooks.

Over the past few years biotechs have struggled to raise funds as the Federal Reserve embarked on its fastest pace of rate hikes in a generation. But at the end of last year deals picked up and the sector had its first positive returns of the last three as traders wagered the first rate cut was nearing.

With the Fed’s direction once again in question, the rush to snap up assets has cooled, leaving the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI) roughly flat so far in 2024 and roughly 50% below its February 2021 record.

“For now, biotech remains in a Darwinian environment, where survival remains an ongoing challenge for many companies,” according to an EY analysis from Rich Ramko, Ashwin Singhania and Arda Ural Monday. “The question is whether these signs of renewed investment will translate into a sustainable trend.”

The good news, they said, is that big pharmaceutical companies currently have “record levels of firepower” to make deals — standing at more than $1 trillion by the end of the first quarter of 2024.

So far this year, deal activity in the health-care sector has reached $29 billion, according to Bloomberg compiled data. Deal volume remains well below the $80 billion seen over the first five months of 2015, the peak year for sector deal-making, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.

“Financing challenges for smaller biotechs remain and we estimate that about 20% of companies in the Nasdaq Biotech Index have less than a 12-month cash horizon,” BI analysts led by Michael Shah wrote last week. BI expects smaller bolt-on and licensing deals to remain in favor for now.

For now the sector awaits direction from the US central bank which meets to discuss its policy next week.

“As shifts in macro policy potentially infuse more confidence into financial markets both public and private, we can expect to see accelerating activity in biotech in terms of partnerships, acquisitions, financing rounds, follow-ons, IPOs, and more,” EY wrote.

