(Bloomberg) -- Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. rose as much as 26% after expanding its initial public offering to raise $182 million, adding to a wave of biomedical and biotechnology going public.

Shares of Phathom were up 15% to $21.90 at 12:45 p.m. in New York trading Friday, giving the company a market value of $603 million, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Phathom, based in Buffalo Grove, Illinois, sold 9.56 million shares for $19 each on Thursday. The company earlier had marketed 7.9 million shares for $18 to $20.

The listing follows 38 others by biotechnology or biomedical companies that have gone public on U.S. exchanges this year. While those IPOs have accounted for only $5.23 billion of the total $46.7 billion raised, they made up a quarter of the 151 listings, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Cabaletta Bio Inc., which is developing treatments for autoimmune diseases, raised $75 million in its IPO Thursday. It priced its shares at $11, below the target range of $14 to $16. They opened at $9 on Friday.

Phathom is focused on commercializing novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company lost $89 million in the six months ended June 30, according to its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Its offering was led by Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Jefferies Financial Group Inc. and Evercore Inc. Its shares are trading on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol PHAT.

