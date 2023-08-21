(Bloomberg) -- Pheu Thai, a party linked to former premier Thaksin Shinawatra, said a military-backed party will join its coalition bidding to form a government and break a political stalemate that’s gripped the nation since the May general election.

The addition of Palang Pracharath, headed by former army chief Prawit Wongsuwan, will take the alliance’s strength to 314 in the 500-member House of Representatives, according to Pheu Thai leader Cholnan Srikaew. The expansion of the coalition comes a day before the parliament holds a fresh vote for prime minister.

Srettha Thavisin, the bloc’s prime minister candidate, is set to seek parliament endorsement on Tuesday but his fate rests on the military-appointed Senate, whose 250 members vote in a joint assembly alongside the lower house.

Palang Pracharath, which has 40 lawmakers, had backed outgoing Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha in the 2019 election. Its inclusion in the coalition may help it win over the backing of the Senate for Srettha.

