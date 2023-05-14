You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
Pheu Thai Ready to Back Move Forward Head for Premier: Nation TV
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Thailand opposition party linked to Thaksin Shinawatra is willing to form a coalition with another pro-democracy group that won the most votes in Sunday’s election, the party head told Nation TV.
Pheu Thai, according to its leader Cholnan Srikaew, is ready to back the bid by Move Forward leader Pita Limjaroenrat to become Thailand’s 30th prime minister.
READ: Thai Pro-Democracy Groups Dominate Vote in Rebuke of Military
“We respect the voice of the Thai people. They gave the mandate to Move Forward to win the most seats,” Cholnan said. “We are willing to work with them as the pro-democracy party. It depends on Move Forward whether they will ask us to work with them.”
Earlier on Monday, the Harvard-educated Pita took to Twitter to say he would be a prime minister for all. His party is leading both in total seats and popular votes.
