Phil Knight Gives Another $500 Million to University of Oregon

(Bloomberg) -- Phil Knight and his wife Penny are giving a second $500 million gift to the University of Oregon to bolster a science research campus named for them.

Phil Knight, the founder of Nike Inc, the world’s largest maker of athletic shoes and sports apparel, is an alumnus of the school and one of its biggest donors.

The gift will expand the school’s bioengineering and applied scientific research and training with additional students, faculty members and a second building, the school said Tuesday in a statement. Their initial donation, announced in 2016, helped create the science complex.

“The work that will take place at the Knight Campus will improve people’s lives directly through innovative treatments and devices, and indirectly through company formation, jobs and economic development,” Michael Schill, the university’s president, said in the statement.

Knight, 83, is the world’s 21st-richest person worth $60.6 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.