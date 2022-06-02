(Bloomberg) -- Nike Inc. founder Phil Knight and Alan Smolinisky, a partial owner of the MLB’s Los Angeles Dodgers, have made an offer for the NBA’s Portland Trail Blazers, according to the New York Times.

The bid is in excess of $2 billion, the Times said Thursday, citing people familiar with the proposal.

Paul Allen, who co-founded Microsoft Corp. and died in 2018, bought the Blazers in 1988 for $70 million. Discussions are ongoing with Allen’s trust, which currently oversees ownership of the team, ESPN reported.

Representatives for Beaverton, Oregon-based Nike didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Knight, 84, and his family are worth a combined $44.6 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

The most recent NBA team to sell was the Brooklyn Nets, which fetched $3.3 billion from Alibaba co-founder Joe Tsai in 2019.

