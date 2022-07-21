(Bloomberg) -- The Philadelphia 76ers professional basketball franchise said it plans to use private money instead of taxpayer dollars to build a $1.3 billion sports and entertainment complex in the city’s downtown.

The team said it aims to complete the project by 2031, when its lease at the aging Wells Fargo Center expires. The complex, with an 18,500-seat arena, would be built atop a public transit hub on what is now part of the Fashion District Philadelphia shopping mall. A website set up by the team to promote the project says it will be “privately funded, no city subsidies.”

The development will be led by David Adelman, a Philadelphia-based entrepreneur, in partnership with Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, the team’s ownership group created by David Blitzer, a Blackstone Inc. senior managing director, and Josh Harris, a co-founder of Apollo Global Management Inc. Harris is the team’s managing partner and Blitzer is co-managing partner.

“We’re excited for the opportunity to build the future home of the 76ers in Center City,” Blitzer said in a statement.

The 76ers are the latest team to promise private financing instead of taxpayer dollars to build stadiums or arenas for professional sports teams. The $5.5 billion SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles was entirely privately financed and the Oakland Athletics have said they would foot the cost for their vision for a new ballpark, though the city may provide funds for related infrastructure.

Still, some teams continue to use public money: The Buffalo Bills recently received a $600 million subsidy from New York under a budget deal this year, while also getting $250 million from Erie County.

The 26-year-old Wells Fargo Center is also home to the National Hockey League’s Philadelphia Flyers.

