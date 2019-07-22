(Bloomberg) -- Philadelphia Energy Solutions LLC filed for bankruptcy protection as the fuel-making company grapples with the aftermath of a June explosion and fire at its oil refinery that forced it to shut operations.

The company has submitted Chapter 11 petitions at the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware, according to new filings at the court. It will be the company’s second trip to bankruptcy court in less than two years, after emerging from Chapter 11 in August 2018. Estimated liabilities are as high as $10 billion, according to the filings.

The East Coast’s largest oil refinery had been putting the finishing touches on $150 million of debtor-in-possession financing from owners and existing lenders, a person with knowledge of the matter said earlier this month.

Philadelphia Energy said in June that it was dismissing more than 1,000 workers and shutting the refinery, which processed 335,000 barrels of crude a day. The loan would allow the company to shut down safely, after which it would pursue claims under its $1.25 billion of insurance coverage, the person said.

To contact the reporter on this story: Ramsey Al-Rikabi in Singapore at ralrikabi@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Alexander Kwiatkowski at akwiatkowsk2@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.