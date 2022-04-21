(Bloomberg) -- Two-thirds of manufacturers across Delaware and parts of New Jersey and Pennsylvania plan to increase wages and compensation more than originally planned this year, adding to costs and pouring fuel on already red-hot inflation.

The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia’s latest survey underscores the persistent and widespread cost pressures faced by manufacturers, with a measure of prices paid advancing to its highest level since June 1979. Firms are then passing those rising costs onto consumers, with a gauge of prices received inching higher as well.

With inflation in the U.S. running at the fastest pace in four decades, Fed officials are expected to act aggressively to bring price pressures under control. But several factors -- like a tight labor market and lingering supply chain challenges -- suggest inflation will remain elevated above the central bank’s target for quite some time.

Survey responses were collected from manufacturers in Delaware, southern New Jersey, and eastern and central Pennsylvania April 11 to 18.

The report also indicated a third of firms plan to dole out pay raises sooner than originally planned.

Overall, the Philadelphia Fed measure of current general activity among manufacturers decreased about 10 points in April, mostly offsetting its March advance. Growth in new orders and shipments moderated, though a measure of employment rose to a fresh all-time high.

Looking ahead, firms appear more downbeat. A gauge of future general activity slid nearly 15 points to its lowest reading since December 2008.

