Philadelphia Food Scraps to Become Gas to Power Trucks and Buses

(Bloomberg) -- Philadelphia’s food scraps may become fuel for buses and trucks, under a plan to build a $120 million anaerobic digester to produce natural gas.

RNG Energy Solutions LLC will develop the project at a Philadelphia Energy Solutions Refining & Marketing LLC site, according to an emailed statement Monday.

The Point Breeze Renewable Energy plant will process as much as 1,100 tons per day of grocery, restaurant and food processing waste in eight bioreactors at the PES refinery complex in Philadelphia. Permitting and construction could take as long as three years.

