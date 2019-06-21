Philadelphia Refinery Explosion So Hot It's Spotted From Space

(Bloomberg) -- The explosion at a Philadelphia oil refinery on Friday morning was so large and so hot that it was captured from space in satellite infrared images, the National Weather Service’s Key West office wrote on Twitter.

Gasoline futures in New York gained after a fire and explosions ripped through Philadelphia Energy Solutions’ 335,000 barrels-a-day refinery complex, the largest such plant on the U.S. East Coast.

