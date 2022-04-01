Apr 1, 2022
Philanthropist Arsht Donates $25 Million to Atlantic Council’s Latam Center
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Philanthropist Adrienne Arsht is donating $25 million to the Atlantic Council’s Latin America Center that bears her name, a gift that will provide lasting support for its work on issues ranging from climate change to migration.
The Adrienne Arsht Latin America Center, which started in 2013 with annual funding from Arsht, focuses on nonpartisan policy ideas designed to broaden recognition of the region’s relevance. Arsht, a former bank chair known for her philanthropy in New York, Miami and Washington, is making her gift at a time when more investors are focused on Latin America, and with upcoming elections in Colombia and Brazil.
“The countries in Latin America, the number that are democracies, are dwindling before our eyes,” said Arsht, saying of the region, “I think it needs more attention.”
The center is working with the U.S. State Department on events ahead of the ninth Summit of the Americas set for Los Angeles in June. Arsht sits on the advisory board for the Bloomberg New Economy Gateway Latin America summit set for Panama City on May 18 and 19.
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
5:00
Home Economics: Keeping a lid on wedding season costs; Scoring points with travel rewards cards
-
5:59
How to keep those pandemic-era savings habits if you’re going back to the office
-
7:34
Canadian songwriters made on average $67 in royalties from digital platforms in 2021
-
6:37
Tips to save on your grocery bill as inflation sends food prices higher
-
11:29
Trans Mountain expansion still viable despite ballooning costs: Outgoing CEO
-
9:25
Industrial land shortage threatens Canada's trade future: Vancouver port CEO