(Bloomberg) -- Philanthropist Adrienne Arsht is donating $25 million to the Atlantic Council’s Latin America Center that bears her name, a gift that will provide lasting support for its work on issues ranging from climate change to migration.

The Adrienne Arsht Latin America Center, which started in 2013 with annual funding from Arsht, focuses on nonpartisan policy ideas designed to broaden recognition of the region’s relevance. Arsht, a former bank chair known for her philanthropy in New York, Miami and Washington, is making her gift at a time when more investors are focused on Latin America, and with upcoming elections in Colombia and Brazil.

“The countries in Latin America, the number that are democracies, are dwindling before our eyes,” said Arsht, saying of the region, “I think it needs more attention.”

The center is working with the U.S. State Department on events ahead of the ninth Summit of the Americas set for Los Angeles in June. Arsht sits on the advisory board for the Bloomberg New Economy Gateway Latin America summit set for Panama City on May 18 and 19.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.