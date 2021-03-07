(Bloomberg) -- MacKenzie Scott, the philanthropist and ex-wife of Jeff Bezos, has married a Seattle science teacher, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Scott’s new husband, Dan Jewett, is a teacher at a Seattle private school.

“Dan is such a great guy, and I am happy and excited for the both of them,” Bezos said in a statement provided to the Journal by an Amazon spokesman.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.