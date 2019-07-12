(Bloomberg) -- Interviews for the next Bank of England governor have started and the candidates could be whittled down to a shortlist very soon, according to Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond.

“We’ve advertised this post, all candidates that have applied have been screened, a long list has been drawn up and interviews are now taking place,” Hammond said in a Bloomberg Television interview in Luxembourg Friday. “By the time my successor is appointed, there will be a shortlist from which he can take the process forward.”

The process of selecting a new head for the three-century old central bank has been complicated by political turmoil in the U.K., with an as yet unknown new prime minister and chancellor expected to start their roles at the end of July -- in the middle of the selection process for the BOE. The current governor, Mark Carney, will step down at the end of January after extending his tenure twice to help provide continuity during the Brexit process.

Civil servants in the Treasury, supported by headhunters Sapphire Partners, are in charge of the search for his replacement, and have sifted through about 30 applications. A broad range of candidates applied for the role and the announcement will be made in the autumn, Hammond said.

To contact the reporters on this story: Lucy Meakin in London at lmeakin1@bloomberg.net;Francine Lacqua in London at flacqua@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Paul Gordon at pgordon6@bloomberg.net, Brian Swint, Fergal O'Brien

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.