(Bloomberg) -- Philip Morris International Inc. agreed to buy smokeless tobacco company Swedish Match AB in a $16 billion transaction to hasten its push beyond cigarettes.

The maker of Marlboros offered 106 kronor a share ($10.56) for the smaller business, it said in a statement Wednesday. That’s a premium of nearly 40% to Swedish Match’s closing price of 76.06 kronor per share on Monday. The board of directors at the Stockholm-based company said shareholders should accept the offer.

The agreement with Swedish Match, whose vision statement is “a world without cigarettes,” ranks as one of the largest transatlantic deals this year and thrusts Philip Morris into the highly competitive field of oral nicotine products, many of which are very different from the chewing tobacco of the past.

The tobacco giant has been at the forefront of the industry’s push to diversify beyond cigarettes as regulations become ever more restrictive. The U.S. company developed the IQOS heated-tobacco system and last year agreed to take over Vectura Group, a developer of asthma drugs. It also acquired Fertin Pharma, which produces a smoking-cessation aid.

Swedish Match is a leading maker of snus -- a smokeless tobacco product that users place between their upper lip and gum popular in Sweden but banned across much of the rest of Europe. The company also makes nicotine pouches called ZYN and sold in the US.

The transaction would give Philip Morris a broader distribution network in the US for its reduced-risk products, helping position it to bring IQOS or vape products to American consumers, Jefferies analyst Owen Bennett said in a research note.

Swedish Match decided to suspend a planned spinoff of its U.S. cigar business in March amid heightened regulatory risk.

