(Bloomberg) -- Philip Morris International Inc.’s exit from the Russian market probably won’t happen until close to the end of the year, the company’s chief executive officer said.

“We are working hard to conclude our presence in Russia but I don’t think it’s going to happen in the time frame of the next quarter,” Jacek Olczak, said in a Bloomberg Television interview. It could be completed “around year end,” he said, noting “it’s a pretty complicated process.”

The maker of Marlboro cigarettes said in March that it was working on options to exit Russia in the wake of outcry over the invasion of Ukraine. It’s a big step for a key market that generated 6% of the company’s revenue last year.

Philip Morris earlier Thursday reported second-quarter financial results that beat analysts expectations as it sold more of its IQOS heated tobacco products and profited from higher cigarette prices. The company also raised its earnings outlook for the year.

Olczak said he is optimistic that Philip Morris’s $16 billion deal to buy Swedish Match AB will be concluded at the price offered to the maker of smokeless tobacco products despite reports of activist shareholder opposition.

If the deal goes through, it will boost Philip Morris’s position in smokeless products and thrust it into competition with Altria Group Inc. in the US.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.