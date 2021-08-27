(Bloomberg) -- Philip Morris International Inc. is laying the groundwork to enter the booming market for sustainable finance as it faces an expanding base of investors who refuse to fund tobacco companies.

The maker of Marlboro cigarettes published a framework that would be a first step toward issuing debt tied to its efforts to phase out its tobacco business, the company said in a statement on Friday. The plan would link some debt financing to the company’s ability to phase out revenue generated from cigarette sales.

The move comes as Philip Morris nears a takeover of Vectura Group Plc, a U.K. maker of asthma drugs, an acquisition that has prompted criticism from health organizations on ethical concerns about a tobacco company owning a pharmaceutical firm.

The framework will “allow investors and lenders to engage with and support our industry-leading transformation as we work to accelerate the end of smoking and use our strong capabilities to develop products that go beyond nicotine and have a net positive impact on society,” Chief Financial Officer Emmanuel Babeau said in the statement.

Philip Morris is seeking to bolster its credentials in capital markets where an increasing amount of cash comes from investors who refuse to finance the manufacturing of weapons, cigarettes or other products deemed harmful to society. So far this year, companies and governments globally have priced a record $652 billion in so-called green or social bonds, or debt that’s linked to sustainability goals.

The funding plan, which Philip Morris is calling business transformation-linked financing, includes a goal of increasing the company’s smoke-free revenue to 50% of total net revenue by 2025, from 23.8% in 2020, the company said. It also will aim to increase the number of markets where it sells smoke-free products to 100 by the same year, from 64 in 2020.

