(Bloomberg) -- Philip Morris International Inc.’s vaping products -- the key to future growth -- have a hazy outlook.

Marketing campaigns to promote a new device in Japan probably won’t pay off until 2019, Philip Morris said Thursday in its earnings statement. This is now the second quarter in which the company has flagged difficulties there for its iQos device, a product that heats up tobacco without setting it on fire.

The performance in Japan is “undoubtedly well below our initial expectations,” and initiatives to attract consumers will have a “very limited impact” this year, the company said. Philip Morris gave what it called a conservative forecast for the year, reflecting the challenges. Earnings will be $5.02 to $5.12 a share, excluding some items, below the $5.14 average of estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

The shares dropped as much as 6.9 percent to $76.52, the most in three months. Back in April, when Philip Morris reported a first-quarter slowdown of iQos sales in the key Japanese market, the stock fell the most in a decade. On a conference call, company officials said they plan to introduce a “new generation” iQos in the country, while sales of the device were strong in Russia.

Investors are antsy because the new devices are central to Chief Executive Officer Andre Calantzopoulos’s vision of a future where 1 billion smokers switch to vaping. As global smoking rates decline due to consumer health concerns and government regulation, tobacco companies are trying to compensate by selling products that they say are safer.

Philip Morris, which sells Marlboros outside of the U.S., still heavily relies on cigarette sales: they accounted for about 87 percent of revenue in the second quarter.

But the company is betting on what it calls reduced-risk products, including the iQos, to drive future sales. Although sales in that category have been rising fast year-over-year as Philip Morris introduced new products, growth is slowing down.

There was a bright spot in Philip Morris’s earnings on Thursday. Heated tobacco products across markets where the iQos has recently been introduced are performing well, especially in the European Union, the company said.

