Jul 21, 2020
Philip Morris provides upbeat outlook as earnings beat estimates
Bloomberg News,
Philip Morris International Inc. provided a better-than-expected earnings forecast three months after the cigarette maker abandoned its outlook amid the pandemic.
Adjusted earnings per share will range between US$4.92 to US$5.07 this year, compared with a consensus analyst estimate of US$4.94, Philip Morris said.
Adjusted earnings per share amounted to US$1.29 in the second quarter. Analysts expected US$1.10.
The company had previously pulled its forecast for adjusted EPS of at least US$5.50 in April. Investors are likely to be pleased with the increased visibility.
Heated-tobacco unit shipments rose 24 per cent to 18.7 billion units. That number is poised to get a boost going forward after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave the green light to market it as a modified-risk product earlier this month.
The quarter was supported by a strong recovery in industry volume, especially in Europe, as well as a strong increase in consumers starting to use its heated-tobacco product IQOS.
The shares have fallen 14 per cent so far this year. They rose 1.5 per cent in premarket U.S. trading.