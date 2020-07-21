Philip Morris provides upbeat outlook as earnings beat estimates

Philip Morris International Inc. provided a better-than-expected earnings forecast three months after the cigarette maker abandoned its outlook amid the pandemic.

Adjusted earnings per share will range between US$4.92 to US$5.07 this year, compared with a consensus analyst estimate of US$4.94, Philip Morris said.

Adjusted earnings per share amounted to US$1.29 in the second quarter. Analysts expected US$1.10.

Key Insights

The company had previously pulled its forecast for adjusted EPS of at least US$5.50 in April. Investors are likely to be pleased with the increased visibility.

Heated-tobacco unit shipments rose 24 per cent to 18.7 billion units. That number is poised to get a boost going forward after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave the green light to market it as a modified-risk product earlier this month.

The quarter was supported by a strong recovery in industry volume, especially in Europe, as well as a strong increase in consumers starting to use its heated-tobacco product IQOS.

Market Reaction

The shares have fallen 14 per cent so far this year. They rose 1.5 per cent in premarket U.S. trading.