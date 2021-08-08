Philip Morris Raises Bid for Vectura to 165p Per Share

(Bloomberg) -- Philip Morris International Inc. is raising its bid for the U.K. asthma drug maker Vectura Group Plc to 165 pence per share, the company announced on Sunday.

The fresh offer values Vectura’s shares at about GBP1.02 billion, according to an emailed statement.

That represents a premium of 10 pence per share to a competing offer by the private equity firm Carlyle Group Inc. of 155 pence a share made on Friday.

Wiltshire, England-based Vectura had described Carlyle’s new offer as superior to Philip Morris’s old one on price and timing, and said it was “well aligned with Vectura’s wider stakeholder objectives.”

Philip Morris’ latest bid is up from a previous offer of 150p per share announced on July 9.

