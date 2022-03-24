(Bloomberg) -- Philip Morris International Inc. said it’s working on options to exit the Russian market, joining scores of multinationals that have scaled back operations in the country after its invasion of Ukraine.

It has become increasingly complex to do business in Russia amid a rapidly changing regulatory and operating environment, the maker of Marlboro cigarettes said Thursday. It said it’s already reduced manufacturing operations, suspended marketing and canceled product launches there.

Russia accounted for almost 10% of total shipment volumes and about 6% of net revenue in 2021, Philip Morris said. Its shares fell 0.2% in premarket trading.

British American Tobacco Plc and Imperial Brands Plc have said they plan to transfer their local businesses to Russian partners.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.