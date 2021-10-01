(Bloomberg) -- Philippine Airlines Inc. received U.S. court approval to access a $505m debtor-in-possession financing, which is core to its restructuring plan.

“This important step confirms that our recovery process is on track,” Philippine Air President Gilbert Santa Maria said in a statement.

Getting full access to the long-term equity and debt financing will give the Lucio Tan-led airline additional liquidity to meet obligations and continue operating as usual. It expects to emerge from Chapter 11 bankruptcy before the end of the year, with a leaner fleet and fewer destinations as travel demand isn’t likely to recover anytime soon.

