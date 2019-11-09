Philippine Billionaire Gokongwei Dies at 93, Inquirer Says

(Bloomberg) -- Philippine billionaire John Gokongwei Jr., whose businesses include a bank, retailer and an airline, has died at 93, the Philippine Daily Inquirer reported, citing his son Lance.

He died Saturday evening “surrounded by his loved ones” at the Manila Doctor’s Hospital, the newspaper said.

