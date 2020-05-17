(Bloomberg) -- ABS-CBN Corp., the largest Philippine media company, plunged after the stock exchange allowed the shares to trade again following a halt that lasted eight sessions.

The stock fell as much as 14% and was down 6.7% at 9:43 a.m. in Manila. The Philippine Stock Exchange suspended it on May 6 pending ABS-CBN’s discussion on how its business will be affected after the government ordered it to stop its broadcast as its franchise expired.

Lawmakers approved on Wednesday a temporary franchise for the compoany to air until the end of October while they deliberate renewing a 25-year permit. The network was ordered shut by the telecommunications commission on May 5, a day after its franchise expired.

Read: Largest Philippine Broadcaster Shares Halted After Shutdown

President Rodrigo Duterte first threatened to block ABS-CBN’s franchise renewal in April 2017, accusing it of bias during his campaign for the presidency. The stock surged to a one-year high in February as he said he wouldn’t interfere in Congress’s deliberations about the renewal. It then sank 35% in three weeks amid a wider coronavirus-fueled sell-off, before rebounding 14% by the time it got halted.

(Updates stock trading in second paragraph.)

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.