(Bloomberg) -- Business groups in the Philippines called on China to withdraw its ships from a disputed reef as tensions rise in the South China Sea.

“China and the Philippines share many things in common including being subjugated by colonizers and having their natural resources plundered. Now that China is strong economically and militarily, we call on China to refrain from becoming an imperial power,” eight business groups said in a statement.

Julian Felipe Reef is historically and by law an “undisputed” Philippine territory, the business groups which include the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Makati Business Club and the Management Association of the Philippines said.

“We call on Chinese authorities to respect the sovereignty of the Philippines and other neighboring countries for it is only through peaceful co-existence that we can achieve prosperity for all,” they said.

