(Bloomberg) -- The Philippines’ outsourcing industry is still moving to implement a mix of on-site and remote work for staff amid government efforts to bring employees back to the office.

Industry players are engaging the government to still allow their employees to work from home without losing tax perks, said Jack Madrid, President at IT & Business Process Association of the Philippines, the nation’s largest outsourcing group.

“It is clear to me that we’re not going back 100% on site,” he said in a virtual forum on Thursday. “We’re going to have to find that balance, and we need enlightened legislation.”

Many outsourcing companies get tax perks through operating in special economic zones, where their staff work pre-Covid. Pandemic-era lockdowns and waves of infections had opened the gateway for work-from-home set-ups.

As infections ease, the government rejected the industry’s request to have as much as 90% of its employees working from home beyond March 31. Yet, many of the outsourcing sector’s 1.3 million staff -- of which 800,000 work in call centers -- prefer a hybrid arrangement.

Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez on Tuesday said companies in economic zones that will continue work-from-home arrangements must give up their tax privileges. Call center workers’ return to office will help boost consumption and economic growth, he said.

The industry needs “a longer runway for a smooth transition” to a hybrid work model, IBPAP’s Madrid said.

