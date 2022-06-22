(Bloomberg) -- Philippine carrier Cebu Air Inc. expects to bring back its workforce size to before the Covid-19 pandemic by early next year, President and CEO Lance Gokongwei said.

Workers who were laid off due to the pandemic are being prioritized for rehiring, Gokongwei told reporters on Wednesday, adding the nation’s biggest budget carrier had 4,000 workers in 2019.

Cebu Air, a unit of JG Summit Holdings Inc., in 2020 cut jobs by 25% as it braced for a prolonged impact of Covid-19. It resumed hiring crew in November after domestic tourism showed signs of a revival as the country eased mobility curbs. Early in June, the airline said it’s ramping up its international network by adding more flights in Asia.

