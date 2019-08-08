Philippine Central Bank Chief Says Next Rate Cut May Be in September

(Bloomberg) -- Philippine central bank Governor Benjamin Diokno sees further easing this year, with another quarter-point cut in the policy rate coming as early as next month.

“We could cut it within the next six weeks -- the next policy meeting -- or could be in the first weeks of the fourth quarter,” Diokno said in an interview with Bloomberg Television‘s David Ingles.

Policy makers may also reduce the ratio of deposits banks must hold in reserve by 100 basis points more this year, the governor said.

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas resumed its easing cycle on Thursday, cutting the key rate as expected by 25 basis points to 4.25%. Policy makers had made phased reductions totaling 200 basis points to the reserve requirement ratio from May to July, as part of Diokno’s goal to bring it down below 10% by the end of his term in 2023.

Read: Asia Surprises With Cuts in Global Race to Monetary Bottom

Bangko Sentral will next meet to set the key rate on September 26.

--With assistance from Anand Menon and Adrian Wong.

To contact the reporter on this story: Siegfrid Alegado in Manila at aalegado1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Cecilia Yap at cyap19@bloomberg.net, ;Nasreen Seria at nseria@bloomberg.net, Clarissa Batino

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.