(Bloomberg) -- Philippine central bank Governor Benjamin Diokno pledged to cut interest rates further and lower the reserve ratio for lenders to support the economy as inflation pressures ease.

“We have more room for monetary easing,” Diokno, 71, said in an interview with Bloomberg TV’s Stephen Engle in Tokyo. “I can promise more cuts,” but the timing will depend on upcoming economic data, he said. He said he wants to lower the ratio of deposits banks must hold as reserves to “single digits” by the end of his term.

Since taking office in March, Diokno has cut the benchmark rate by 25 basis points and announced a phased reduction in the reserve ratio for banks. Inflation has eased to the midpoint of a 2% to 4% target while economic growth slowed to a four-year low.

Analysts including from ING Groep NV expect further cuts to both the key rate and banks’ required reserves ratio this year as inflation eases further. Consumer-price data is scheduled for release next week, while the central bank will meet to decide on monetary policy on June 20.

